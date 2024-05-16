HC posts actor NTR’s plea to June 6

The vacation bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned to June the hearing of a writ petition filed by film actor N.T. Rama Rao aka Jr. NTR challenging the decision of the Debt Recovery Tribunal about the ownership of a plot of over 600 square yards in Jubilee Hills Housing Society.

The writ petition was filed by the actor through the General Power of Attorney holder K. Rajeshwar Rao seeking a direction to call records and set aside the DRT order issued on April 30. The film actor purchased the plot in 2003 from a private person and constructed a building at the site in 2007.

Four banks moved the DRT stating that some private persons mortgaged the plot and availed loans. After hearing the contentions of the parties, the DRT passed an order in favour of the banks. The film actor initially challenged the contentions of the banks which contended that the property was mortgaged in 1996 while the actor purchased it in 2003.

Deputy Solicitor General of India Gadi Praveen Kumar, who presented arguments on Thursday before the vacation bench of Justices Sujoy Paul and J. Srinivasa Rao, said that the petitioner had the option of appealing against the DRT order before the DRT Appellate Tribunal in Delhi. The petitioner’s counsel requested the bench to post the matter before the next vacation bench stating that they would present some records to substantiate their arguments.

However, the bench declined the request and posted the matter to June 6.