Graduation ceremony of Army dental college held

The fifteenth graduation ceremony of the Army College of Dental Sciences at Secunderabad was held on Saturday for Bachelor of Dental Surgery and Master of Dental Surgery batches of 2015 and 2016.

Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding of Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area awarded the degrees to eight students of bachelor course and twenty-seven students of masters.

The Chief of Army Staff rolling trophy for best all-round student went to Dr. Ichita Joshi of BDS 2015 batch and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief rolling trophy for best BDS student in academics was bagged by Dr. Sugam Kumar, also from BDS batch of 2015. Live streaming of the event was organised for parents as they were unable to attend due to Covid restrictions.