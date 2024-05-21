Govt appoints in-charge VCs for 10 State universities 

With the term of office of all the existing vice-chancellors of State universities expiring on Tuesday, the government issued orders appointing senior bureaucrats as in-charge vice-chancellors.

The new incumbents, with immediate effect, will be in office till regular vice-chancellors are appointed or till June 15, whichever is earlier, the government order stated.

As per the orders issued for each university, separately, the in-charge VCs are: Osmania University - Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) M. Dana Kishore; Palamuru University – Principal Secretary (Planning Department) Ahmed Nadeem; Satavahana University – Secretary (Mines & Geology) Surendra Mohan; Kakatiya University – Secretary (Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens Department) Vakati Karuna; Telangana University – Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Sandeep Kumar Sultania; Mahatma Gandhi University – Principal Secretary (Revenue) Navin Mittal; Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University – Secretary (Energy) Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi; Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University - Special Chief Secretary (Information Technology, Electronics & Communications) Jayesh Ranjan; Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University – Principal Secretary (YAT&C) Shailaja Ramaiyer; Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad – Principal Secretary (Education Department) Burra Venkatesham.

Meanwhile, the Search Committees, with representatives each from the respective university, the University Grants Commission and the State government, are processing the applications and recommendations to the government are under way.

Following the notification inviting applications for vice-chancellors in January, 1,382 applications by 312 professors were submitted. While the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University emerged the favourite with 208 applications, Osmania University saw 193 applications.