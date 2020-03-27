Governor briefs President

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday briefed President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, through a video conference, on the steps taken by the State government to deal with coronavirus .

The President and the Vice-President interacted with Governors, Lt Governors and Administrators of all States and Union Territories on issues related to the virus.

A Raj Bhavan release said Ms. Soundararajan informed them that there were 151 hospitals in the State to deal with Level I condition of patients, six hospitals for Level II treatment and seven for Level III treatment. Twenty-three private hospitals had come forward to provide isolation facilities for patients.