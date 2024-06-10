Gang booked for robbing parked vehicles on service roads in Nalgonda and Choutuppal, manhunt on

A gang of men targeting people alighting on the service road of National Highway-65 in Nalgonda and Choutuppal were booked by the Nalgonda police.

In the latest incident, the gang ambushed a family and attacked two persons before decamping with valuables, including eight tolas of gold. The gang broke the windows of the car when the family, including two women, a man and a baby, stopped on the road at Chityala mandal and threatened them to hand over the valuables. “When one of the women resisted, they hit her with a stone on the head and injured her ear and also attacked the man driving the car before fleeing the place,” said an official from the Nalgonda police, adding that this is the fourth incident of this gang in the last month.

The Nalgonda police are trying to trace and nab the gang members and cautioned the public stopping on the highways to be cautious.