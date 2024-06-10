GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Gang booked for robbing parked vehicles on service roads in Nalgonda and Choutuppal, manhunt on

The Nalgonda police cautioned the public stopping on the highways to be cautious

Published - June 10, 2024 11:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of men targeting people alighting on the service road of National Highway-65 in Nalgonda and Choutuppal were booked by the Nalgonda police.

In the latest incident, the gang ambushed a family and attacked two persons before decamping with valuables, including eight tolas of gold. The gang broke the windows of the car when the family, including two women, a man and a baby, stopped on the road at Chityala mandal and threatened them to hand over the valuables. “When one of the women resisted, they hit her with a stone on the head and injured her ear and also attacked the man driving the car before fleeing the place,” said an official from the Nalgonda police, adding that this is the fourth incident of this gang in the last month. 

The Nalgonda police are trying to trace and nab the gang members and cautioned the public stopping on the highways to be cautious. 

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.