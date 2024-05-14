GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four-month-old mauled by stray dog in Vikarabad

Published - May 14, 2024 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

Lavpreet Kaur

A four-month-old boy was mauled to death by a stray dog on Tuesday morning in Vikarabad’s Tandur.  

The deceased was identified as Sainath, the only son of Neelam Dattu, 25, and Lavanya, 21, who live in a single room in Tandur.  

Neelam and Lavanaya are daily wagers working in stone polishing units. On Tuesday morning, the parents left for work while leaving their child behind at home as usual.  

“Lavanya left the house in the morning. The room was not locked, and she left her child on the floor instead of in a cradle. On her return, she saw the dog roaming in the vicinity and the child bleeding inside the house,” said Karankote Station House Officer Vittal Reddy.

The child was immediately rushed to a hospital in the vicinity where doctors declared him dead.  The body was sent to Tandur Government Hospital for postmortem. 

A case has been filed by the Karankote police under the Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “The dog is always found in the locality. It however has not been identified as a pet dog. If a dog is found to belong to any owner during the course of investigation, the case will be filed under the Section 304 A (death by negligence),” the official added. 

