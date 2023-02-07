Jaguar I-TYPE 6 to debut at Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix

February 07, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jaguar TCS Racing will debut their Jaguar I-TYPE 6 in India on February 11 in the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. For the record, Season 9 of the all-electric world championship features 32 laps of a 2.83-km street circuit, positioned on the banks of the heart-shaped Hussainsagar Lake.

Drivers Mitch Evans and Sam Bird are aiming to secure further points and podiums following positive performances at the Diriyah double-header in January, according to the team official in a media release on Tuesday.

“In rounds two and three, Sam secured third and fourth place positions, while Mitch scored points after finishing tenth and seventh respectively and starred in qualifying and the early stages of round three when he led the race from the first corner,” it is informed.

Jaguar TCS Racing announced a new partnership with AERO, who joined as an official supplier and offers a radical alternative to traditional car paint by using advanced, film-based material technologies with an incredibly streamlined and sustainable manufacturing and application process.

“Bringing with it a wealth of environmental benefits, including emitting zero carbon, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and containing no polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds, AERO’s product echoes the team’s participation in the world’s first net carbon zero sport,” it is informed.

“Ever since the 2023 race calendar was announced, Hyderabad has been one of the tracks that the whole team has been looking forward to. Hyderabad is a new opportunity for our drivers and engineers to take on and importantly it’s also a home race for Tata and our title partner, TCS. It means a huge amount to us as a proud part of the Tata Group to race in India,” said James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal.

“I’m always excited by the prospect of a new track, and Hyderabad is no exception. While new surfaces and new climates are always a challenge for us, we’ve had lots of success in the past when we’ve raced at new tracks, “ said Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver.

“Hyderabad is going to be such a big race for the whole team and I’m ready to put on a show,” said another TCS Racing driver Sam Bird.