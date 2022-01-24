Finishing touches given to ‘Statue of Equality’

11th century reformer and Vaishnavite saint Ramanujacharyulu’s statue to be unveiled by Modi on February 5

Works are apace on the 216 ft tall statue of 11th century reformer and Vaishnavite saint Ramanujacharyulu to be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sprawling 40 acre ashram of Tridandi Chinna Jeer Swamy at Muchintal on February 5.

The ‘Statue of Equality’, as it is called, was being installed tomark the 1,000th birth anniversary of Ramanujacharyulu. It was built of Panchaloha, a combination of gold, silver, copper, brass and zinc, by Aerospun Corporation in China and shipped to India. It was the second largest in the world in sitting position of the saint.

Divya Desams

The monument will be surrounded by 108 `Divya Desams’ of Sri Vaishnavism tradition (model temples) like Tirumala, Srirangam, Kanchi, Ahobhilam, Bhadrinath, Muktinath, Ayodhya, Brindavan, Kumbhakonam and others. The idols of deities and structures were constructed in the shape at the existing temples. The idols were also painted.

The base building, which was 16.5 mts tall, had a meditationhall where a 54 inch statue of Ramanujacharyulu made of 120 kg gold, representing the years he lived, will be inaugurated by President Ramnath Kovind by performing the first puja on February 13. The inner sanctorum deity was meant for daily worship by people.

The beautification works at ‘Sriram Nagar’ where the ashram was located are in full swing.

A 45 ft tall dynamic water fountain in front of the statue was being colourfully painted.Work on construction of fountain, laser show, modern lighting and sound system neared completion.

The main temple at the base, the steps leading to the statue surrounding walls and the rock pillars were given a dab of paint. A large fountain and dazzling lighting around the statue were given final touches.

Well carpeted internal roads, majestic flooring and a garden with flowers and medicinal plants have added splendour to the ambience.

The 13-day event from February 2 to 14 will have performance of sacred fire every day. The construction of sheds for the fire and the cow dung cakes to go into it was taken up by about 500 workers.There were 144 sheds made of bamboo and palm branches.

The fire will be performed at 1,035 pits in four corners in themorning and evening sessions by about 5,000 rithviks and Vedic pandits from across the country. The road widening works to Sriram Nagar from Bengaluru highway on one side and Sangiguda crossroads near Pedda Golconda over nine km went on at brisk pace.

Another road widening from Bengaluru highway to Pedda Shahpur thanda crossroad, Gollur and Ameerpet over eight kms was nearly completed. Avenue plantation in the middle of the road and sideways was taken up. The power utilities made arrangements for uninterrupted supply as the event was co-hosted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. A 33/11 kv sub-station was already set up at Muchintal.

Arrangements

Mission Bhagiratha authorities have arranged supply of 15 lakh litres of drinking water to the sumps in ashram.

A long form of dung cakes made special machines were baked in sun for use in holy fire.The cakes were preserved in plastic bags later.

Four kgs of cow ghee will be used for the rituals at every fire pit. There are nine pits in each shed.

About two lakh kgs of pure cow ghee was procured from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. On Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan took the blessings of Chinna Jeer Swamy.