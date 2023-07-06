Finance Minister calls up DGP after gang kidnaps two GST officers

July 06, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

A group of four men was arrested by the Saroornagar police for kidnapping and assaulting two officers from the Central Excise Department when they had reportedly gone to conduct raids on Wednesday. Police rescued them from the gang and nabbed the accused. The officials had reportedly gone to raid the places on information that the two establishments were evading Goods and Services Tax.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sree said that the gang members were identified as Syed Feroz, 36, Syed Muzeeb, 37, Shaik Mushneer, 29, and Syed Imtiaz, 33.

“Senior officer of the GST Intelligence V.D. Ananda Kumar, along with officer Mani Sharma, had gone to raid a scrap shop and a welding shop in Saroornagar on Wednesday morning. The four men assaulted them and took them away in a car before placing a ransom call. The gang demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from the department officials,” said the DCP, adding that their location was shared to drop the ransom amount.

However, following a complaint, the Rachakonda police jumped into action and rescued the two officers. “They confessed that they had not planned the kidnapping and we did not recover any weapons from them as well,” added the DCP.

After learning about the kidnapping, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar to take strict action against the men.