Farmers burn paddy in protest

Delay in procurement caused the seed to sprout, they complain

Paddy farmers staged demonstrations at several places in Medak district on Friday protesting against undue delay in buying paddy at procurement centres. Following unseasonal rains the paddy stocked up at many procurement centres had got soaked and started sprouting.

At Chinnagottumukkala in Shivampet mandal several farmers brought the sprouted and drenched paddy to the Narsapur-Toopran road and set it on fire. With this traffic came to standstill for some time and police had to intervene and pacify the agitators.

“Our paddy was held at procurement centre and was not lifted by the officials. It got soaked in rain water and got damaged. There has been no response from officials to our repeated pleas. We came on to the road as our patience has dried up and we were forced to bring our problem to the notice of officials,” said farmers at Chinnagottumukkala.

Similar protests were made by farmers at Pragathi Dhararam village in Ramayampet mandal alleging that the paddy from their village is not being bought at the procurement centre. They have held rasta roko for some time and later withdrew after assurance from officials.