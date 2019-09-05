Farmer standing in queue for urea in Siddipet dies

In a shocking incident, a farmer collapsed and died while standing in queue for urea.
The incident took place at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) located at Dubbak on Thursday morning.
According to sources, Girmapuram Yellaiah (69) stood for urea in queue and collapsed. He was shifted government hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The farmer was native of Atchimayipally village in Dubbak mandal.
