Elderly couple killed, two injured as car rams into tree, catches fire

Published - May 16, 2024 12:53 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was killed and two others, including their grandson, were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed a roadside tree at Mustikuntla village in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday.

The car caught fire after crashing into the tree due to the impact of the collision. The passengers were on their way to Khammam from Madhira at the time of the accident.

The deceased were identified as Suryanarayana, 90, a retired principal of a government degree college, and his wife Rukmini, 81, native of Madhira, sources said.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the driver of the car lost control of the wheel, leading to the ghastly accident.

Alerted by some motorists, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The two injured youths, including the deceased couple’s grandson, and the car driver, were admitted to a hospital in Khammam. Their condition is stated to be stable.

