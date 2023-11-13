HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight suspected dead in a fire accident in Hyderabad

Fire broke out in the second floor. The families residing in the third, fourth and fifth floors are trapped with the thick smoke and fire spreading up

November 13, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

Eight persons are feared dead in a massive blaze that swept through a residential building in Bazaar Guard (more commonly known as Bazarghat) of Nampally area on Monday morning.

Bazaar Guard is a densely populated residential area with workshops and small scale industries located in the central part of Hyderabad close to the Hyderabad Railway Station.

Officials said that the fire broke out on the second floor of a five-storied residential building in Bazaar Guard on Monday morning. “Following a distress call at 9.35 a.m., seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting. As per preliminary information, some chemical drums were reportedly being stored on the second floor flats, which caught fire and spread it,” said the officials.

The families residing in the third, fourth and fifth floors are trapped with the thick smoke and fire spreading up from the second floor. “We have rescued more than 10 people and the firefighting operation is still underway,” added the officials. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad Metro

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.