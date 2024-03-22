GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EAPCET and ICET schedule revised

March 22, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The schedule for State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) and State Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) has been revised in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

As per the revised schedule for the EAPCET, agriculture and pharmacy test will be held between 9 a.m. and 12 noon and between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on on May 7 (Tuesday) and during the forenoon of May 8 (Wednesday). The engineering test will be held on May 9, 10 and 11 (Thursday to Saturday).

The ICET (for MBA and MCA courses) will be held on June 5 (Wednesday) and June 6 (Thursday), the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said in an announcement on Friday.

The EAPCET was originally scheduled for May 12 (Sunday), a day before the polling date, and the ICET on June 4 (Tuesday), the day of counting of votes.

