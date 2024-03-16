GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will protect 4% reservations for Muslims: CM Revanth

‘One from the minority community will be appointed as V-C of a State varsity’

March 16, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - Hyderabad

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during an iftar party organised by Minorities Welfare Department of Telangana, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi during an iftar party organised by Minorities Welfare Department of Telangana, at LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Telangana A. Revanth Reddy on Friday asserted that the Congress government would protect the 4% reservations for Muslims in education and employment.

Mr. Reddy was speaking at the CM’s Iftar at Lal Bahadur Stadium where he was flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi, and faith leaders.

“Recently, in Chevella, Amit Shah said the BJP would remove Muslim reservations of 4%. I want to tell Amit Shah that this is the Congress government Telangana, it is our adda here. Neither Narendra Modinor Amit Shahcan remove 4% reservations. We will get the best lawyers [to fight the case] in Supreme Court. We got the reservations and it is our responsibility to protect it,” he said.

Referring to a conversation with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi, Mr. Reddy said that the government intends to appoint a Vice-Chancellor from the minority community to one of the State universities. He said Muslims would get their share in development, and that the government intends to implement schemes and programmes for the minorities.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Owaisi pointed out that the Congress’ stand vis-a-vis the Citizenship Amendment Act was known. He requested Mr. Reddy to reiterate the same stand, adding that doing so would send a good message.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.