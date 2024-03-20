Congress leaders condemn comments against CM Revanth

March 20, 2024 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader and Telangana government’s representative in New Delhi, Mallu Ravi, alleged that the BJP and BRS were trying to mislead the people by making false accusations against the Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He stated that the CM and his cabinet colleagues were working as a team to win 17 MP seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Ravi also criticized BJP leader Eatala Rajender, BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao, and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for their comments on the incumbent Chief Minister.

Speaking to media representatives at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, he stated that the Congress party was on a mission to resolve all issues that has remained unresolved for the past 10 years. Mr. Ravi reminded that the government had appointed a committee to address the issues of land (Dharani). He mentioned that people across the country were seeking the Telangana model and expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance would come to power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Government Whip and Alair MLA Beerla Ailaiah alleged that the BRS and BJP were unable to digest the impressive rule of the Congress government. He strongly objected to the comments made by Mr. Rajender against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and asked him to withdraw his words. Mr. Ailaiah said that people from the BCs were feeling ashamed of Mr. Rajender’s comments.

He further alleged that the BJP and BRS has a secret agreement to ensure the victory of Mr. Rajender from Malkajgiri, stating that Mr. Rajender would definitely suffer defeat in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Ailaiah also questioned how former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao could purchase a chopper while no other CM in the country owns one.