CM to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro on Dec. 9

November 27, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be laying the foundation stone for the much awaited 31-km Hyderabad Airport Express metro rail from Mindspace Junction/Raidurg to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at Shamshabad totally funded by the government and estimated to cost ₹6,250, on December 9.

This was announced by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao in a tweet on Sunday. The ‘fast metro’ with limited halts from Mindspace Junction will be built along the Gachibowli main road median, along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) till near the GMR Airport terminal and is expected to be completed in three years.

The Airport Express Metro Corridor takes off from Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace Junction, passes through Biodiversity Junction, Kazaguda road and touches Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

“There is a dedicated Metro Rail Right of Way (RoW) in the ORR and the Airport Express Metro Corridor will be taken to Shamshabad International Airport through this,” said Hyderabad Metro Rail and also Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited MD N.V.S. Reddy on Sunday, in a press release.

Several big global and national companies have either set up or are setting up huge campuses along this stretch. A large number of commercial and residential high-rise buildings with world class facilities are coming up within the vicinity of this corridor.

With state-of-the-art technologies, passenger facilities and conveniences, this project will play an important role in the emergence of Hyderabad as an attractive global destination for investments. All global cities have metro rail connectivity to their airports and the proposed project is well in tune with the vision of the Chief Minister to make Hyderabad a global city, he added.