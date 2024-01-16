GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy firm on attracting huge investments into Telangana State

The Chief Minister of Telangana kick-started the #InvestInTelangana campaign at the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos in Switzerland.

January 16, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. File

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the State Government is committed to attract huge investments to Telangana from investors abroad.

The Chief Minister kick-started the #InvestInTelangana campaign at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos in Switzerland. Accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and the official delegation, Mr. Revanth Reddy met representatives of several major firms as part of the meeting.

The State delegation showcased the strengths of Telangana in IT, life sciences and health sectors during the meetings with companies to attract investments in the State. The Chief Minister met WEF president Borge Brende on the first day and briefed him about the investment opportunities in the State.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets investors In Davos

He explained about the priorities of the Congress Government which took over the reins recently stressing the need for industrialists to join forces with the Government to ensure accelerated growth of the State. “The Government was committed to ensure stable development and improvement in the living standards of the people,” he said.

The meeting was followed by Mr. Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Ethiopia deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen where the road map adopted by the Congress Government for industrial development was discussed. The Telangana delegation met NASSCOM president Debjani Ghosh and explained her about the emphasis laid on skill development discussed as well as the strategies that should be adopted in this direction.

Issues pertaining to skill development of engineers and graduates to ensure job creation and placements were discussed during the meeting. Earlier, NRIs accorded warm welcome to the delegation led by the Chief Minister at Zurich airport. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained about his Government’s commitment to ensure inclusive and balanced development and welcomed the participation of the NRIs in this regard.

