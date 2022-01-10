CCMB invites startups to join fight against COVID

Atal Incubation Centre-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) is inviting entrepreneurs and innovators with promising technologies to join its COVID-19 Technology Deployment (CoviTeD) Acceleration Program.

This is a CSR initiative of Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) to provide high impact mentoring, financial, regulatory and marketing support to take these products and technologies to market. The focus areas are medical devices for management of COVID-19 patients, quantifiable tests for ancillary markers of COVID, rapid diagnostics, drugs and therapeutics, sterilisation and hygiene, and logistics for biologicals.

The applicant must be a startup/company registered in India, with at least 51% Indian shareholding, and with a competent team in place, preferably with a domain expertise. Association with the incubator (resident or virtual mode) would be preferred. Individual innovators with promising technologies can be supported.

The startup should be less than 10 years old, or in proof of concept or prototype stage. Startups with products at commercialisation stage can also apply. Applicants should have developed clear product to market fit, customer discovery with clarity on intended customers and value propositions for its targeted customers with preferably at a revenue stage or has raised fund earlier.

MSMEs needing scale-up, quality assurance and regulatory support can also apply with preferably ready-to-deploy product within a few weeks. Products requiring approval from competent authorities and startups whose technologies/ products are deemed to be of huge importance in the ongoing fight against COVID, will be recommended for NIDHI-Seed Support Scheme of Department of Science & Technology.

Each module involves prototyping, validation at CSIR-CCMB, interaction with end user and mentoring from best industry leaders. The winner will get seed fund/ award of ₹15 lakh, while the runner up will get seed fund/ award of ₹10 lakh. Participants will get access to validation and analytical services at CCMB, a chance to work with scientists directly working on SARS-CoV-2 genomics, accelerated deployment and early deployment and commercialisation through partners and policy makers. Plus, a strong ecosystem connect for higher value creation and recognition. The last date for application (https://aic.ccmb.res.in/contact-us/) is January 31.