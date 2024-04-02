GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cash seizures worth ₹1.60 crore during vehicle checking  

April 02, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Mangalhat police on Tuesday seized ₹1.5 crore of unaccounted cash from three men during vehicle checking as part of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct.  

Kotha Ravichandra, resident of Srinagar Miyapur, Suresh, resident of Gangaram Chandanagar and driver Chitala Srinivas were arrested by the police near Darusalam out post around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when they were travelling from Goshamahal to Bollaram.

In another instance, Commissioners Task Force (South-East) seized unaccounted cash worth ₹10 lakh during vehicle check at Puranapul X Road. Following this, the Kulsumpura arrested M.A. Javeed, 33, who runs a second-hand mobile business in Hyderabad.  

