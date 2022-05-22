Call to encourage crop diversification
Need to encourage oilseed and pulses, says former Agriculture minister
Former Agriculture minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and farmer leader Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao said that there was need for crop diversification and it should be towards pulses and oil seeds.
Mr. Shobhanadreeswara Rao met Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy at Ministers Quarters and interacted with him for some time on Sunday. He appreciated the agriculture policies of the government and said that there was need to encourage farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.
“The lop sided policies being followed by the Union government are doing injustice to farmers. We have to encourage ethanol production. Need to create facilities for export of produce with value addition. For that we have to encourage women farmers led producer companies,” said Mr. Shobhanadreeswara Rao, according to a release here. He said that farmer will get benefited only when MSP made as an Act.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.