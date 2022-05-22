Call to encourage crop diversification

Need to encourage oilseed and pulses, says former Agriculture minister

Need to encourage oilseed and pulses, says former Agriculture minister

Former Agriculture minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and farmer leader Vadde Shobhanadreeswara Rao said that there was need for crop diversification and it should be towards pulses and oil seeds.

Mr. Shobhanadreeswara Rao met Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy at Ministers Quarters and interacted with him for some time on Sunday. He appreciated the agriculture policies of the government and said that there was need to encourage farmers to take up oil palm cultivation.

“The lop sided policies being followed by the Union government are doing injustice to farmers. We have to encourage ethanol production. Need to create facilities for export of produce with value addition. For that we have to encourage women farmers led producer companies,” said Mr. Shobhanadreeswara Rao, according to a release here. He said that farmer will get benefited only when MSP made as an Act.