BRS will win more Lok Sabha seats than Congress and BJP in Telangana, says KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said that neither the BJP-led NDA nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc will get a clear majority after the Lok Sabha elections.

Regional parties like the BRS, the YSR Congress Party and the Biju Janata Dal, which are not part of the two alliances, will play a decisive role in the formation of the next government at the Centre, he asserted.

Speaking to the media in Sircilla of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday, Mr Rao, the BRS MLA from Sircilla, said his party will win more Lok Sabha seats than the two national parties — the Congress and BJP in Telangana — in the general elections held in the State on Monday.

“Undeterred by the defection of some BRS leaders to the Congress and BJP for their selfish political gains, the BRS cadre strived with unwavering commitment for the victory of the party candidates in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections. The cadre exhibited fighting spirit in the face of intimidating tactics and conspiracies of the ruling Congress,” he said.

The BRS working president called upon the cadre to gear up for the forthcoming local body elections in the State.

The ruling Congress party is facing unprecedented resentment from all sections of people as it failed to deliver on its promises made to farmers, women and other sections, he charged.

“Women are disenchanted with the current Congress dispensation in the State over its broken promises,” he said alleging that promises such as ₹2,500 financial assistance to poor women and one tola gold for beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi were yet to be implemented.

The Congress will soon face the wrath of people for its failure to fulfil its electoral promises nearly five months after coming to power, he said.