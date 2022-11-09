BJP to mobilise farmers for PM’s Ramagundam public meeting

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 04:07 IST

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making plans on making the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a successful one by gathering a huge number of people, predominantly farmers, for the proposed public meeting to be held at Ramagundam on Nov. 12.

Mr. Modi will be inaugurating the revamped ₹6,120 crore fertilizer plant and is expected to serve the needs of farmers of the Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh besides tackling the growing demand from across the country.

TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has already held discussions with the leaders of Warangal, Adilabad, and Karimnagar on making sure there are at least one lakh people for the public meeting. The venue will be reflecting the Telangana heritage and culture and the Centre’s subsidy for the supply of fertilizer to the farmers will be highlighted in the meeting.

Earlier on Monday night, Mr. Sanjay Kumar held a meeting at the party office to discuss the bypoll defeat where he praised the role played by campaign steering committee chairman Vivek Venkatswamy and the fight put up by K. Rajagopal Reddy in particular.

The meeting observed that apart from money power and largescale liquor distribution, the poll management of the TRS led to the defeat. The Karimnagar MP reiterated that his main objective is ensure the defeat of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly polls ahead and his resolve has only become strong, therefore, party leaders and workers should be ready for the larger battle ahead.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy claimed that misuse of official machinery was among the reasons for the defeat and said he would be sitting in his campaign office thrice a week to interact with the constituency people. In joining the BJP, he had realised the importance of an efficient party organisation and there was no question of changing parties, he maintained.