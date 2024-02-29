GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP seeks probe into construction of Baswapur reservoir

February 29, 2024 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy. File

Senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Senior BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, on Wednesday, urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to order an inquiry into the construction of Baswapur Reservoir, rechristened as Nrusimhasagar Reservoir, to check its quality.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister, he expressed the fear that the reservoir could turn out to be another Medigadda barrage, where piers have sunk, due to the alleged tardy construction.

The Vigilance and Enforcement Department should take up the inquiry into the construction of the project immediately as it is a key element in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project serving water needs of two districts of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Nalgonda districts.

The total project cost is more than ₹1,700 crore with a capacity of 11.39 tmc through which the government intends to irrigate about 1.65 lakh acres. The previous BRS government did not pay compensation to the oustees of the reservoir and they have been living in a wretched condition, said a press release.

