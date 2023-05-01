Bharat Gaurav Train from Secunderabad to Mata Vaishnodevi, Haridwar, Rishikesh next month

May 01, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The next Bharat Gaurav Train from Secunderabad will be connecting pilgrimage circuit of Mata Vaishnodevi, Haridwar, Rishikesh, etc from June 10, said Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday.

After flagging Ganga Pushkarala Yatra: Puri-Kashi-Ayodhya Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train at Secunderabad railway station in the presence of General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, DRM Abhay Kumar Gupta, IRCTC Group General Manager P. Raj Kumar and others, Bharat Gaurav Trains have evoked a great response from the people of two Telugu States.

Indian Railways wants to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run pilgrimage-based trains to tap the vast tourist potential of the country. These special trains are a great opportunity to pilgrim passengers to see India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places.

There was a festive atmosphere of traditional music and Kushcipudi dance when the third Bharat Gaurav Train from the two Telugu States commenced its journey from Secunderabad station. Till now, two trips (on March 18 and April 18) had got a enthusiastic response from passengers.

The fourth and fifth trip have also been announced which will be commencing on May 13 and 27, respectively. The train provides opportunity to pilgrim passengers to board/de-board at Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram en route to Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri, Konark, Prayagraj and Gaya.

Puri Lord Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple & Beach Gaya Vishnu Pada Temple Varanasi Kashi Viswanath Temple and Corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi temple. Evening Ganga Aarti Ayodhya Ram Janma Bhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarati at Sarayu River Pryagraj Triveni Sangam, Hanuman Mandir and Shankar Viman Mandapam are among the places where passengers will be taken, said a press release.

Ganga Pushkarams specials

Meanwhile, the SCR has also announced four special trains (07303/07304) between Secunderabad – Banaras - Secunderabad this week for which bookings are open. Stops will be at Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bellampalli,Sirpurkagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni Jn., Satna, Manikpur and Prayagraj Chheoki stations in both directions.

Inspection

Meanwhile, SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain undertook inspection of Adilabad - Nanded section of Nanded division accompanied by DRM Neeti Sarkar and other senior officials. He commenced the inspection at Adilabad station, inaugurated health unit, newly constructed type-II railway quarters, crew booking lobby, breath analyser testing mechanism, etc.