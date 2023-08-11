HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana government announces tourism awards, invites applications

August 11, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government has decided to introduce Telangana State Tourism Awards under various categories on the eve of World Tourism Day celebrations on September 27, 2023, with the theme ‘Tourism and Green Investments’.

The awards will be given to all the segments of the travel industry recognised either by the Central or the State government; travel agents; tour operators; classified hotels; restaurants; and independent hotels that made outstanding contributions towards the growth of the tourism sector.

Awards will be given under 26 categories, including excellence in writing/publication; best film on Telangana tourism/heritage; travel agents/tour operators; classified hotels; best wayside amenities; best theme based resort; best restaurant; best tourism guide; best homestay establishment; best educational institute In tourism sector; best haritha hotel among others.

Applications can be downloaded from ‘www.tstdc.in’ or from regional offices and should be submitted along with the proposal by August 31 at the Department of Tourism, Kala Bhavan, Ravindra Bharathi. Contact 9440816068, 9440816065 for more details.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.