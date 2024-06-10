GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to review combined graduation parade at AFA Dundigal

Published - June 10, 2024 02:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, the current Chief of Air Staff. File

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, the current Chief of Air Staff. File | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, the current Chief of Air Staff, will be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on June 15. The parade for the 213th officers course will mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training for flight cadets from the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the ceremony, the RO will bestow the President’s Commission upon the graduating trainees. The event includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ to the Flight Cadets and officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries who have completed their flying training. This momentous occasion represents a significant milestone in the career of any military aviator.

The Flight Cadet from the Flying Branch who achieves the highest order-of-merit will receive the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque for excellence in overall training. This cadet will also have the honour of commanding the parade. Additionally, the RO will present the President’s Plaque to the top trainee from the Ground Duty branches.

The ceremony will culminate with a flypast featuring formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft, along with aerobatic displays by the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.