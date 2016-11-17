CP calls upon naxalites to surrender

Commissioner of Police V. Siva Kumar called upon the naxalites to shed violence and join the mainstream, promising that the department would take all steps to rehabilitate them.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr Siva Kumar said about a dozen underground cadre of Maoists belonging to Siddipet district were still active in the field and better they surrender to the police.

Mr. Siva Kumar said the reward amount on them would be given to them if they surrendered.

Mr Siva Kumar explained how the department was taking initiatives for better policing.

Stating that they had introduced an innovative mode of policing, he said the police would go to the place of victims and receive the complaint from them.

“Mylaram, Akkenapally, Konaipally, Mysampally, Dargapally and Guntipally were declared crime-free villages and these villages will be adopted by the department,” said Mr Siva Kumar.