CP calls upon naxalites to surrender

Commissioner of Police V. Siva Kumar called upon the naxalites to shed violence and join the mainstream, promising that the department would take all steps to rehabilitate them.
Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr Siva Kumar said about a dozen underground cadre of Maoists belonging to Siddipet district were still active in the field and better they surrender to the police.
Mr. Siva Kumar said the reward amount on them would be given to them if they surrendered.
Mr Siva Kumar explained how the department was taking initiatives for better policing.
Stating that they had introduced an innovative mode of policing, he said the police would go to the place of victims and receive the complaint from them.
“Mylaram, Akkenapally, Konaipally, Mysampally, Dargapally and Guntipally were declared crime-free villages and these villages will be adopted by the department,” said Mr Siva Kumar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor