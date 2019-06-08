52 posts in its kitty in Sangareddy

Of the total 68 MPP posts, the ruling TRS won 52 posts followed by the Congress (10) and two independents.

In Siddipet district represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and former Minister T. Harish Rao, the TRS had a clean sweep winning all the 23 seats. In Sangareddy district, the TRS has won 16 MPP posts followed by Congress (7). Elections were postponed at Kandi and Mogudampally mandals, while Jarasangam, Jinnnaram, Kohir, Kondapur, Sadashivapet, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad have been won by Congress candidates.

In the district headquarters and Sadashivapet, Congress was able to win the MPP president post. Also at Kondapur, Congress won the top post owing to differences among the TRS-elected MPTC members.

In Medak district, elections were postponed at Chilipched and Tekmal mandals, while 13 have been won by the TRS followed by Congress (3 seats) and two seats by independents.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic move, TRS rebel candidate Gaddi Swapna won the Toopran MP chairperson post. According to sources, she won the MPP president post with the help of Congress MPTCs.

But one of the TRS members, who alleged that she had not submitted proper documents, created a ruckus by reportedly tearing her documents, and was arrested by the police later.