3D printing lab to be set up at T-Hub

National Centre for Additive Manufacturing to come up on Osmania University campus

Telangana Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao felicitating Commissioner-South Asia at Global Victoria, State Government of Victoria, Australia, Michelle Wade at the National Conference on 3D Printing in Medical Devices and Implants Organised by NCAM in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday announced the setting up of a lab for 3D printing at the new block of T-Hub, an incubation centre established by the State government for startups, here.

He also also announced that the State government had tied up with Osmania University to set up the National Centre for Additive Manufacturing (NCAM) on the university campus to get a jump start in 3D printing technology.

Inaugurating the maiden national conference of 3D Printing in Medical Devices & Implants at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao spoke about how NCAM and the conference further support the startup and innovation ecosystem in the State and how it helps to establish Telangana as a leader in emerging technologies. He also said: “India has a huge opportunity in the 3D printing segment to become a dominant player. During the pandemic, we observed several young entrepreneurs display their innovation and use 3D printing to quickly develop parts of ventilators and other devices. We also have T-works that has been using 3D printing for their prototyping efforts. Through all these efforts, Telangana intended to leverage the potential of 3D printing to get a jump start at this hugely promising sector and it is with this intent we established NCAM and conducted this key conference.”

The Conference was organized by NCAM in partnership with the State government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Commissioner – South Asia at Global Victoria, State Government of Victoria, Australia, Michelle Wade, Principal Secretary of IT and Electronics and Communication Jayesh Ranjan, CIO NCAM and Director Emerging Technologies Wing and OSD, ITE&C Department Rama Devi Lanka and CEO NCAM Jaspreet Sidhu were present.

The day-long National Conference featured exhibitions of the latest 3D printing technology, panel discussions on the latest trends, applications and challenges of this technology in medicine and a round table between doctors, industry leaders and academic experts to discuss the roadmap for developing an ecosystem for additive manufacturing in medicine.

Some of the prominent panelists included global industry leaders such CEO SLM Solutions AG Sam O’leary, country head of EOS GmbH Anand Prakasam, senior medical professionals such as chairman, CPR, Indian Prosthodontic Society Mahendranath Reddy and national honorary general secretary of the Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AOMSI) Girish Rao and academic experts like asst professor at IISc Bangalore Koushik Vishwanathan. The conference was attended by over 500 doctors specializing in dental, orthopaedics, neurosurgery, cardiology, oncology, oral and maxillofacial Surgery, orthotics and prosthetics surgery from across the country.