Teenager makes provocative speech at Pataudi ‘mahapanchayat’

He allegedly shot at a Jamia student during anti-CAA protests last year

In a video surfacing from a ‘mahapanchayat’ in Pataudi, Haryana, on Monday, a teenager, who allegedly shot at a Jamia student during the anti-CAA protests last year, allegedly exhorted youth to “kidnap Muslim women” in revenge for the alleged kidnapping of Hindu women. He also allegedly raised slogans such as when Muslims would be killed, they would scream “Ram Ram”.

At the ‘mahapanchayat’ held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday against “love jihad” and alleged religious conversions in the area, the teenager allegedly said he warned the “jehadis” and “people with terror mindset” that when he could travel 100 km to Jamia in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Pataudi was not very far off. His alleged assertions were met with loud cheers.

He also allegedly raised a slogan, “Jab Mulle Kaate Jayange, Ram Ram Chillayenge. [When Muslims will be murdered, they will scream Ram Ram)”.

He allegedly stated that when “they could kidnap our sisters, why can’t you kidnap their women”.

Sunday video

In a video that surfaced on Sunday on Twitter, Karni Sena national president Suraj Pal Ammu, purportedly, in an obvious reference to a religious community, says that “they cut moustache, but we are capable of cutting throats”, adding that a resolution be adopted to “throw them out of this country”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Manesar, Varun Singla, said the police had not received any formal complaint with regard to the said videos. He added that the police would analyse the videos in case a complaint was received and appropriate action would be taken.