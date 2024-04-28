Writer Bama receives Verchol Dalit Literary Award

April 28, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

Writer and poet Bama, who is well-known for literary works such as Karukku, Sangati and Manushi, received the Verchol Dalit Literary Award and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh from filmmaker Pa. Ranjith at the valedictory of the two-day Verchol Dalit Literary Conclave as part of the Vaanam Arts Festival 2024 in Chennai on Sunday.

The festival was organised by the Neelam Cultural Centre, founded by Mr. Ranjith, to mark Dalit History Month.

Speaking after the screening of a documentary on her life, Ms. Bama said that her life had not been easy, but it was something she chose, and the suffering was worth it.

“Recollecting my life through the documentary by Vijay made me both happy and emotional. I have received many awards, but this award is special. It is like a function in my family. We are connected through our traditions and culture. I have had both kalakalappu (happiness)and kalagam (revolt) in my life. At some point in time, we will be lonely. I have no words to thank Pa. Ranjith. But it is also his responsibility and duty,” she said.

Mr. Ranjith said that non-Dalit writers and filmmakers were unable to reflect the lives of Dalits because they had never tried to understand their life.

“I have read works focusing on the lives of Dalits, such as K. Gunasekaran’s Vadu, and the works of writer Imayam. Karukku (writer Bama’s autobiographical novel) was recommended to me, but I didn’t understand it at the time because of the language that was used. When non-Dalit writers write about Dalit women, they often write about their sexual desires. This is true till date. Karukku completely differs from this. It was an eye-opener for me. I could identify the women of my family in Karukku. This is why I think Dalits should create their own stories,” he said.

Mr. Ranjith said that the work being undertaken by the Neelam Cultural Centre was often unfairly criticised and accused of having ‘ulterior motives’, adding that Ambedkar had also faced similar slander.

“Dr. Ambedkar’s voice was unique, and he criticised the most influential party then, the Congress. But he was accused of being a British stooge. He was steadfast and uncompromising in his views, and opposed the Hindu religion,” he said.

Poet Sukirtharani, who spoke about Ms. Bama’s works, said, “I learnt humanism from her through her words. I learnt humility from her even after she became a well-known writer.”