  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Worker electrocuted in Karaikudi while removing DMK flag pole after Minister Udhayanidhi’s visit

After the event of Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development on the night of December 24, 2022, Veeramani was electrocuted to death while removing the party flag pole

December 26, 2022 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Veeramalai. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veeramalai. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Veeramalai of Rasipuram Anaipalayam in Namakkal district allegedly died after he came into contact with a live electric wire while he was engaged in removing the flag poles erected in Karaikudi in Sivaganga district on Saturday night.

Police said that Meenakshi Sundaram of Virudhunagar district had taken the contract for installing the DMK party flag poles in Karaikudi on Saturday in view of the visit of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

After the event was over, the flag poles were being removed when Veeramalai is said to have touched the electric cable of Tangedco.

He collapsed on the ground and was declared dead by doctors at Karaikudi Government Hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem and Karaikudi North police are investigating.

Related Topics

Madurai / state politics / political parties / Dravidian / death / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.