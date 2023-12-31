When Vijayakant’s Koyambedu property was a heated topic

December 31, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The site in which the mortal remains of the DMDK founder Vijayakant were laid to rest on Friday once formed a part of the property, which was an intense subject matter of litigation.

Originally, the area housed a marriage hall — Andal Azhagar Kalyana Mandapam in Koyambedu, which was later used to accommodate the headquarters of the party, which was founded in September 2005. [Now, the DMDK’s head office is located on the remaining portion].

Around September 2004, during the first term of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance that included the DMK, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) proposed construction of three grade separators at the Kathipara, Koyambedu and Padi junctions, a flyover in front of the Chennai airport and widening of Koyambedu-Maduravoyal section of National Highways-4. The total cost of the works was estimated to be ₹200 crore. The works were launched in February 2005.

It was for the purpose of constructing the Koyambedu grade separator that the proceedings were initiated for acquiring a portion of the marriage hall, belonging to Premalatha Vijayakant. When she challenged the acquisition proceedings before the Madras High Court in January 2007, she alleged that there was “political vendetta” behind the proceedings.

She had also informed the Court that an alternative plan, submitted in February 2006, was “maliciously rejected” by the NHAI in November that year, according to a news published by The Hindu on January 11, 2007.

Another report carried by this newspaper on January 30 that year, which attributed submissions to the Union Ministry of Shipping, Road Transport and Highways and the NHAI Project Director before the Court mentioned that the alternative proposal submitted by the DMDK founder’s wife was “found to be technically deficient and not feasible” after having been considered twice.

In fact, in November 2006, the then Union Minister for Highways T.R. Baalu went on record denying that there was a political motive behind the proposed demolition. He said the alternative had no provision for right turn for vehicles, nor the required 40-ft radius near the Koyambedu junction for the upcoming grade separator.

On December 8, 2006, the revenue officer concerned issued an order, awarding around ₹8.55 crore as compensation to Ms. Premalatha. The award, the total value of which was about ₹23 crore, covered about 20 other owners, whose lands were also required for the Koyambedu facility and the road widening work.

After losing the legal battle in the High Court in February 2007, Ms. Premalatha approached the Supreme Court for relief. But, the apex court had declined to interfere with the High Court’s verdict. In mid-May 2007, a formal letter was signed by the DMDK founder, his wife and five other shareholders of the Shri Andal Azhalagar Kalyana Mandapam Private Limited and sent to the NHAI’s project implementation unit for handing over the property in question.

A report, published by The Hindu on May 18, 2007, spoke of the commencement of the demolition of the marriage hall, ending the struggle of the DMDK founder and his wife to retain the property.