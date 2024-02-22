Watch | Lok Sabha polls: Why is the AIADMK in an uncomfortable position?

February 22, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Last September, when AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami decided to exit the NDA, he had said the party will be able to form a mega alliance in Tamil Nadu. At the time, he did not anticipate that in a couple of months the BJP would sweep the polls in three Hindi heartland States. Ever since these victories, many opinion polls pointed towards the BJP getting a major mandate yet again at the Centre in the general elections.

This has led the erstwhile allies of the AIADMK and BJP, such as PMK, DMDK and TMC, to play a wait and watch game. They felt the AIADMK on its own, does not have the might to take on two major national parties, the BJP and Congress. Over the last few months, the AIADMK has strategically distanced itself from the BJP, and even overlooked an offer from Home Minister Amit Shah that the doors of the BJP were still open for an alliance.

Until recently the party was hopeful that the Congress might switch over from the DMK camp and join hands with it. However, a few days ago, Mr Palaniswami ruled out any alliance with any national party.

Why did he say so? Would joining hands with the PMK help? What if AIADMK chooses to go it alone or tie up with fringe parties?

Script and presentation: D. Suresh Kumar

Video: Thamodharan B.

Production: Shibu Narayan