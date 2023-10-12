Watch |  How is GI-tagged Jaderi namakatti made in Tamil Nadu?

October 12, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated October 13, 2023 05:52 pm IST

The Jaderi namakatti was given the GI tag by the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai recently.

Jaderi namakatti are clay sticks that are white in colour, usually available in finger-like shape with a smooth texture. The application seeking tag for this product was filed by Jaderi Tiruman (Namakatti) Producers Society.

Jaderi is a small village in Tiruvannamalai district. There are around 120 families in Cheyyar taluk whose primary occupation has been the making of namakatti for more than hundreds of years now.

Read the story here

Reporting: Sangeetha Kandavel

Video: C. Venkatachalapathy

Voiceover & Production: K. Rajashree Das