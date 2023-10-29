Walkathon to raise awareness on maintaining a healthy heart and brain organised

October 29, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A walkathon was organised on Sunday to raise awareness on the need to maintain a healthy heart and brain.

Gleneagles Healthcity’s 4km-walkathon was flagged off by actor Prasanna. The walk wound its way from the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) and ended at the Pallikaranai police station. Students from Asan Memorial College, Sathak College, Hindustan College, AMET University, SIVET College, and the hospital staff participated.

The hospital’s chief executive officer Alok Khullar said there was growing clarity about cardiovascular health and its impact on cognitive health. For example, blood pressure and stress impacts heart and brain health. Apart from professional help, lifestyle improvements, such as dietary changes, quality sleep, and walking, can help improve the wellness of the heart and brain. Walking is one of the easiest forms of exercise one can pick up to step into a healthy life, he added.

Dinesh Nayak, Director of Neurology and Advanced Centre for Epilepsy at the hospital, termed it “a stride in the right direction for a healthy mind.”

“Physical activity is a powerful prescription for a healthy heart. Walking is a simple yet effective way to keep your heart in good shape. The walkathon for a healthy heart is not just an event. It is a commitment to cardiovascular wellness,” said Gopu P., senior consultant and interventional cardiologist at the hospital.