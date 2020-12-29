Villupuram police searching for man behind fake video

The Villupuram district police have launched a hunt to trace a social media user who deliberately shared a fake video claiming that the four-lane stretch between Vikravandi and Ulundurpet toll plazas was vulnerable to attack by highway robbers.
The video shows two motorcycle-borne men wearing helmets riding in front of a car on a highway.
The unidentified person who circulated the video claimed that the stretch was vulnerable to attacks by robbers and warned the people against travelling on the stretch. Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan said the cyber crime police had launched a probe to identify the user who deliberately uploaded the fake video.
He suspected that mischief mongers had circulated the video to spread panic.
Mr. Radhakrishnan said patrolling had been intensified on the stretch. In fact, the number of traffic accidents had drastically come down from 40 in October and November to 12 due to police presence, he said.
A specific case had been initiated and the accused would be nabbed soon, he said. The police appealed to the people to not believe such fake videos and said they could continue travelling on the stretch without any fear.
