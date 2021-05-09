Villupuram MP urges NLCIL to set up oxygen plant at govt. medical hospital

‘Villupuram which is the adjacent district of Cuddalore is also in dire need of medical oxygen’, says D. Ravikumar in a letter to CMD Rakesh Kumar.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) to set up an oxygen plant at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen.

In a letter addressed to NLCIL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Rakesh Kumar, Mr. Ravikumar said that the second wave of COVID-19 had hit the State like a tsunami.

“I learnt that NLC India is going to set up oxygen production plants in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Neyveli. I appreciate your gesture. Villupuram which is the adjacent district of Cuddalore is also in dire need of medical oxygen. I urge you to set up a similar oxygen plant at CSR at GVMCH,” Mr. Ravikumar said.