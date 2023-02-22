Villupuram man arrested for abusing, assaulting migrant labourers on train

February 22, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - CHENNAI

Days after a video of a man selectively abusing and assaulting Hindi-speaking migrant labourers on a crowded unreserved train compartment emerged, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have traced the accused, Magimaidas, 38, of Villupuram, and arrested him.

The GRP had filed a case after the video of the accused person assaulting and abusing a group of migrant labourers was widely shared on social media and mobile messaging platforms last week.

At a press conference in Chennai on Tuesday, GRP Additional Director-General of Police V. Vanitha congratulated the special teams and said it was a challenging case, as no details were available about the train on which the incident had taken place, and no persons had come forward either to give a complaint. However, based on the video which was circulated on social media, a case was filed by the GRP Chennai Central station and three special teams were formed to apprehend the accused person, and he was identified.

The GRP officers found, during their investigation, that Magimaidas had launched an unprovoked attack on the labourers when he was travelling on Vaigai Express. He has been arrested under three sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Ms. Vanitha warned of stern action against commuters who abused or assaulted co-passengers. She also advised members of the public to call the helpline, 1512, working round the clock or 9962500500, for reporting such incidents.