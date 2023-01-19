Vaiko demands inspection of all juvenile homes

January 19, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

In the wake of the recent death of a 17-year-old boy at a juvenile home in Chengalpattu, MDMK leader Vaiko on Wednesday demanded that a committee be formed to inspect all the juvenile homes in the State.

Condemning the death and the way the boy’s mother was treated following his death, Mr. Vaiko urged action against those who illegally kept her under house arrest, prevented her from seeing his mortal remains and threatened her to sign on a plain sheet of paper.

He appreciated the government for the arrests made so far in the case. He appealed to the government to provide a job for the mother as she had already lost her husband and supporting five children.