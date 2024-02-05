February 05, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

Here are the important developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Thirteen projects of GCC and metrowater to be launched today. Ennore Makkal Paathukaapu Kuzhu raises concerns over gaps in the technical committee findings of the ammonia leak from Coromandel, questions why there are no details on the amount of gas leaked and if the fertiliser unit first used nitrogen to test the pipes during pre-cooling process, if so, how did the leak happen. Thiruthani Police arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kill Andhra Minister Roja’s assistant over a political dispute. Miscreants pelt stone on Chennai - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express between Vaanchi Maniyachi - Gangaikondan last night; window glass damaged; none injured in the incident. Public stakeholders meeting in Chennai over developing dumping ground. Coimbatore Corporation council meeting. Puducherry LG Tamilisai Soundararajan to inaugurate Science Technology and Innovation (STI) hub at the National Institute of Puducherry in Karaikal. Coimbatore Corporation convenes informative sessions for Corporation school students on online courses offered by IIT-Madras. Atal Incubation Centre at Pondicherry Technological University inks pact with ITI Mettupalayam to work closely on drone technology. Newly constructed houses will be inaugurated at the Sri Lankan Rehabilitation camp in Anaikuttam. An exhibition on Gandhi to be inaugurated at Gandhi memorial museum. Rukmini Palanivel Rajan is taking over as the Fit Person, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at 9 am.

