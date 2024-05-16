GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T.N. police excess | Couple to get compensation after 15 years

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the T.N. government to pay the couple ₹1 lakh, and has also recommended that this be recovered from the police personnel involved in the excesses

Published - May 16, 2024 04:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 15 years after the police detained two individuals illegally for several days and demanded money for their release, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, recommended that the Tamil Nadu government pay a compensation of ₹1 lakh to the victims. It also recommended disciplinary action against the police personnel concerned.

SHRC member V. Kannadasan also recommended that the State government recover the sum of ₹1 lakh from Inspector A. Rajasekar, Sub-Inspectors K. Singaravelu and R. Suganthi and police constables M. Ramu and Muthuveeran, who, at the time of the incident in August 2008, were all attached to the Thuraiyur police station in Tiruchi district.

Complainant G. Vijayalakshmi had submitted that her son-in-law was taken in by the police and kept in a lock-up, and further, the police had demanded a sum of ₹25,000 for his release.

The complainant’s husband had sent representations to the Chief Minister and the Tiruchi Collector but to no avail. He later moved a habeas corpus petition (HCP) in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court. The police then assaulted him for filing the HCP, Ms. Vijayalakshmi alleged.

She submitted that her husband was taken to the Erakudi Outpost Police Station, Uppiliyapuram Police Station, T. Pettai Police Station, Musiri DSP’s Office and private lodges where the police threatened him, asking him to withdraw his HCP. The complainant later moved the Commission to release her husband. The respondents (police) denied all the allegations.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence and the arguments of both the parties, this Commission said it was of the considered view that it was “categorically proved” by the complainant that the respondents “detained the man illegally for several days and demanded money for his release”.

It also said the respondents had detained the complainant’s husband “illegally for filing habeas corpus petition against the respondents” and further impleaded both her husband and son-in-law as accused persons in a murder case and had arrested and remanded them to judicial custody. They were in the jail for nearly three months. But the murder case registered against them ended in an acquittal.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police / human rights

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.