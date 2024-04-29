GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TN Govt must insist appeal against HC ruling in online gambling case be heard before holidays: Anbumani

April 29, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to ban online gambling in the State.

In a statement, he cited the death by suicide of a restaurant owner, Ramu, 38, of Tiruttani, after allegedly falling into a ₹10 lakh debt trap after getting addicted to playing online rummy.

The Madras High Court had in last November held that the ban on online gambling will not apply to skill-based games such as rummy and poker.

“Since then, he is the sixth person to die by suicide due to an online gaming addiction. The only solution is to approach the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s ruling. The appeal has not yet been taken up for hearing and the Supreme Court will go on vacation from May 20. If State Government fails to get an early hearing, we will have to wait till July,” he said.

He wants the government to put pressure on the Supreme Court to take up this case at the earliest and save those addicted to online gambling.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Helplines across the country can be accessed here)

