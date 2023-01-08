HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government reconstitutes State Library Committee after over 10 years

The State Library Committee and the Local Library Authority for Chennai city have now been reconstituted with 15 members and 11 members respectively

January 08, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

After more than a decade, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders reconstituting the State Library Committee and the Local Library Authority for Chennai city, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the 15-member State Library Committee includes the School Education Minister, Minister for Rural Development, three legislators, expert G. Gopanna, Tamil Nadu Library Association’s G. Rathinasabapathy, Madras Library Association’s K. Nithyanandam, Director of Roja Muthiah Research Library G. Sundar and others.

The Minister added that the library authority for Chennai city has been reconstituted with 11 members, including writers Manushya Puthiran alias A. Abdul Hameed and Tamildasan.

Related Topics

Chennai / Tamil Nadu / library and museum

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.