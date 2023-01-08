T.N. government reconstitutes State Library Committee after over 10 years

January 08, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

After more than a decade, the Tamil Nadu government has issued orders reconstituting the State Library Committee and the Local Library Authority for Chennai city, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday.

In a statement, Mr. Poyyamozhi said the 15-member State Library Committee includes the School Education Minister, Minister for Rural Development, three legislators, expert G. Gopanna, Tamil Nadu Library Association’s G. Rathinasabapathy, Madras Library Association’s K. Nithyanandam, Director of Roja Muthiah Research Library G. Sundar and others.

The Minister added that the library authority for Chennai city has been reconstituted with 11 members, including writers Manushya Puthiran alias A. Abdul Hameed and Tamildasan.