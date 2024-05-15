T.N. government highlights schemes launched by CM, says they have improved livelihoods of people

The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, said a slew of schemes implemented by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had ensured that the State was in a pole position, and the livelihoods of people have improved.

An official release listed schemes including the Dream House Scheme (Kanavu IIlam Thittam) meant for Tamil scholars, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48 and Naan Mudhalvan among others. It also highlighted the special nutrition programme for children of up to six years and the Ennum Ezhuthum Mission.

The release also said that to achieve the stated goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, a scheme has been implemented with the theme ‘Investors’ preferred destination’ with the twin objectives of attracting high-end technology investments and investments that create jobs.

The Pudhumai Penn Scheme, the CM’s Breakfast scheme, the Namma School Foundation Initiative and the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme were among the other schemes cited in the release.

It also highlighted schemes like Maaperum Tamil Kanavu, Chief Minister’s Village Roads Improvement Scheme (under which 10,000 km of roads are to be upgraded at a cost of ₹4,000 crore in two years), Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, Neengal Nalamaa scheme and Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme.