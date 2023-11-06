HamberMenu
T.N. government announces general holiday on day after Deepavali

November 18 will be a working day to compensate for the holiday

November 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The order is expected to benefit students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who may be travelling to their hometowns for celebrating Deepavali.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on November 13 (Monday), the day after Deepavali, to allow people to return home after the celebrations. According to an official release, the educational institutions and government offices across Tamil Nadu will function on November 18 (Saturday) to compensate for the holiday. The order is expected to benefit students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who may be travelling to their hometowns for celebrating Deepavali.

