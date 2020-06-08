T.N. caps testing fee in private sector at ₹3,000

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said Tamil Nadu is probably the first State to come out with such guidelines. “We need to have a quality check mechanism in place. So far, the quality control check had been completed for 17 government laboratories,” she said. The reports of the quality control checks would be conveyed to the laboratories.
The government has prescribed that the samples with CT value of 25 to 35 for ‘e’ gene screening assay must be chosen.
Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said the test results from the laboratories should correlate with the results obtained in government labs. One of the aspects is to check the CT of lungs to assess their involvement in the infection. The values are chosen so that it would provide accurate results of a patient who is symptomatic. A person with values lower than 25 would be asymptomatic and one with over 35 would be seriously ill.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism