Tamil Nadu

T.N. caps testing fee in private sector at ₹3,000

Patients with positive result in first round will be tested two more times.   | Photo Credit: PTI

₹500 to be charged extra for home visit; laboratories will be checked for quality

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said Tamil Nadu is probably the first State to come out with such guidelines. “We need to have a quality check mechanism in place. So far, the quality control check had been completed for 17 government laboratories,” she said. The reports of the quality control checks would be conveyed to the laboratories.

The government has prescribed that the samples with CT value of 25 to 35 for ‘e’ gene screening assay must be chosen.

Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu said the test results from the laboratories should correlate with the results obtained in government labs. One of the aspects is to check the CT of lungs to assess their involvement in the infection. The values are chosen so that it would provide accurate results of a patient who is symptomatic. A person with values lower than 25 would be asymptomatic and one with over 35 would be seriously ill.

