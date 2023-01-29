HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN BJP chief Annamalai targets T.R. Baalu for ‘temple demolition’ speech, but shares ‘edited video’

January 29, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai. File photo

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai. File photo | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday shared a short video clip of DMK MP T.R. Baalu’s speech on the social media and criticised him for “taking pride” in demolishing temples.

However, many pointed out that Mr. Annamalai had posted an edited clip of the video without showing the context in which Mr. Baalu was speaking at an event in Madurai on Saturday in support of the Sethusamudram Shipping Canal Project.

It was attended by leaders of the DMK, the Dravidar Kazhagam and the Secular Progressive Alliance.

In a tweet with a 40-second edited clip of Mr. Baalu’s speech, Mr. Annamalai said, “DMK men take pride in demolishing 100-year-old Hindu temples”. He said this was the “very reason” his party wanted the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department dissolved and the temples “freed from the clutches of the government”.

In the shared clip, Mr. Baalu was heard saying that he had demolished 100-year-old temples. It implied that the old temples were the ones for Saraswathi, Lakshmi, and Parvati that stood on GST Road in his Lok Sabha constituency. He said he demolished them despite warning by his supporters that he would not get votes.

However, many people, predominantly supporters of the DMK, responded to the tweet and showed a slightly longer version of his speech. In that, Mr. Baalu was heard saying that he managed to convince the people for demolition by building another, more spacious temple.

Not just temples, mosques as well

Mr. Baalu was recollecting the incident from the time when he served as the Union Minister for Highways in the United Progressive Alliance government. He said he had demolished mosques, temples and churches for constructing highways at many places.

He recalled an incident in which his department had to demolish a 100-year-old mosque in West Bengal despite concerns raised by veteran Communist leader Jyoti Basu. Mr. Baalu was talking in the context of opposition to the Sethusamudram project by a section of Hindus on the ground that it would affect Ram Setu. Terming the belief in the existence of Ram Setu as unscientific, he stressed the need for not bringing religious beliefs into such matters.

His speech became controversial in another aspect as he said he would not hesitate to chop the hands of anyone trying to lay their hands on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.