HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Assembly: New Satellite town to come up near Mamallapuram

The upgradation of ECR as a four-lane road, coupled with the development of this satellite town would anchor the future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan area, the text of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address to the Assembly said

January 09, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Shore Temple in Mamallapuram. File

A view of Shore Temple in Mamallapuram. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to create a satellite town near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR), according to the printed copy of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The upgradation of East Coast Road (ECR) as a four-lane road, coupled with the development of this satellite town would anchor the future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan area, the text said.

ALSO READ
Tumultuous scenes in Tamil Nadu Assembly; ruling DMK’s allies boycott Governor R. N. Ravi’s address

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) is embarking on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madambakkam, spanning 600 acres.

“Lands will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with land owners. The majority of the land owners have given their willingness to participate in this project and works will be completed shortly,” the Governor said, in his address.

The satellite town in Mamallapuram, he said, will be created in the next phase.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / townships

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.